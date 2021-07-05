Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRK. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Park National by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Park National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Park National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

PRK stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.