Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,983 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of JELD-WEN worth $31,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

NYSE:JELD opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.