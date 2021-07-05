Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 83,049 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.11.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

