GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

