GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.23. The stock had a trading volume of 628,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,983. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

