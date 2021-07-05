GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.87. 400,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,317. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.89 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

