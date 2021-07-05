GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,223. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.