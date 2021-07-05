GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 400,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

