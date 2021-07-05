GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,346,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.