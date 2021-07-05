GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 906 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKSI stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 507,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,422. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

