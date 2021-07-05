Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0337 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00054823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.90 or 0.00820391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.95 or 0.08145773 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

