Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

