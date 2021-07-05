Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSS shares. TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

