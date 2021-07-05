Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.33. 315,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,875. Graco has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

