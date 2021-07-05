GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

