Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $49.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

GTBIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,972. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

