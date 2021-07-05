Grumpy.finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $1.17 million and $14,272.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00923560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.21 or 0.08248718 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,309,584,070,649 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

