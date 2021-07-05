Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for about 1.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $308,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,199 shares of company stock valued at $65,550,895. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.29. 491,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,948. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

