Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

