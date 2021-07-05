Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 4,115.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Allegion by 23.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $140.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

