Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

