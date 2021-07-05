Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 84.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 996,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 455,752 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 172,436 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000.

NYSE:HIO opened at $5.31 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

