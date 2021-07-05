Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $2.51 Million in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after buying an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.55. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

