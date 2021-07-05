Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

