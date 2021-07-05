Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 27,831 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,831 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $88.67 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

