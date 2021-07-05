Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

