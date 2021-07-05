Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.03 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $213,337.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 222,312,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

