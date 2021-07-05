Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,359,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.