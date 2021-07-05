Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I’s (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLAHU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

