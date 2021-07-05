Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Best Buy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,859,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $115.65. 1,634,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

