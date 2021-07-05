Hancock Whitney Corp Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $246.58. 2,179,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $246.98. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

