Hancock Whitney Corp Has $31.43 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for about 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $31,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

POOL traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $466.83. 202,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.73. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $268.50 and a 12 month high of $470.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

