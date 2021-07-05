Hancock Whitney Corp Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

