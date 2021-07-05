Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,921 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises approximately 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.33% of Landstar System worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.53.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.07. The stock had a trading volume of 249,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

