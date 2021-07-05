Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $46,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.