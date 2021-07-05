HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lifted by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,140,000 after buying an additional 451,956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 388,972 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

