Head to Head Comparison: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Leaf Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 13.19 -$311.87 million $0.55 49.15 Leaf Group $212.06 million 1.44 -$8.86 million N/A N/A

Leaf Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clarivate and Leaf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00 Leaf Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -3.90% 5.49% 3.16% Leaf Group -1.94% -7.40% -3.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarivate beats Leaf Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. This segment also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for the audience. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. It sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

