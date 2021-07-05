Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.62 $35.19 million $2.99 39.73 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

