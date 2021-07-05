Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $493.00

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 493 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.44), with a volume of 62839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £419.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

About Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

