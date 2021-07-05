Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,633. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

