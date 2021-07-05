Heron Bay Capital Management Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $192.58 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

