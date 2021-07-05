Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

