HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) vs. Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Critical Comparison

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Nabors Industries -29.27% -41.51% -9.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Nabors Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 40.09 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Nabors Industries $2.14 billion 0.51 -$805.64 million ($80.90) -1.46

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Nabors Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 4 2 0 0 1.33

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $43.90, suggesting a potential downside of 62.72%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Nabors Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company marketed approximately 354 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 14 other countries worldwide; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

