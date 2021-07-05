Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $12.30 Average PT from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.61. 175,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

