Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,865 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

