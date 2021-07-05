Horizon Investments LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.