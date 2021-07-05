Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

