Horizon Investments LLC Sells 606 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

PANW stock opened at $372.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.