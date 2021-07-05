Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,312,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,940,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

WDAY stock opened at $238.30 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of -335.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,220,948. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

