Horizon Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,173 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,852 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,528 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $157.68 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

